23-year-old youth commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 23-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from an iron pipe in a residential house. This incident took place at Limbejalgaon on Thursday around 9 pm. The deceased youth has been identified as Piyush Indradev Prajapati.

According to police, Piyush hanged himself with the help of an iron pipe in his house on Thursday night. The police rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. Unconscious, Piyush was admitted to Government medical college and hospital by the police for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead.

A case of accidental death has been registered in the Waluj police station.