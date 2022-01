234 corona suspects found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

In all, 234 corona suspects found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Hudco Corner, N-1 Cidco, Military Hospital, Siddharth Garden area, Raja Bazar area, N-4 area, N-11, N-2, Vitthal Chowk Ramnagar, Kailasnagar, Vyankateshnagar, Samruddhinagar, Vedantnagar, Paithan Gate, Shreyanagar, Balkrishnanagar, Ulkanagari, Bhavaninagar, Cidco area, Sudhakarnagar, Shreyanagar, Hanumannagar, N-9, N- 11, Samratnagar, Jalannagar, Shriniketan Colony, Naralibaug area, N-3, Arihantnagar, Shahnoorwadi, Pahadsinghpura, N-5, N-8, Baba Petrol Pump area, Rashidpura, Manjeetnagar, Baijipura (One each).

Cantonment area, Airport area, N-3, N-2 Thackarenagar, Station Road, Osmanpura, Kokanwadi, Shambhunagar, Navin Shantiniketan Colony, Kesharnagar, Bansilalnagar, Shivajinagar, N-6 (Two each).

Shanoormia Dargah area, Kanchanwadi, (Three each). Beed By-pass - 5, N-7 Cidco - 6, Garkheda area - 7, Others - 51.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Sillod - 2. Phulambri, Kannad (Three each). Khulbadad - 5, Paithan - 7, Vaijapur - 9, Gangapur - 10, Aurangabad - 12.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 9

New patients: 234 (City 183 Rural 51)

Total patients: 1,50,866

Cured - 1,46,352

Discharged today: 34 (City 29 05 rural)

Active: 856

Deaths: 3658 (00 die on Sunday)

Corona vaccination in district on January 9

Total Doses: 41,25,054

First Dose: 27,12,071

Second Dose: 14,12,983