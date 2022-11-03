238 candidates given appointment letters after three years

More than 300 candidates still in the waiting list

Aurangabad:

About 238 candidates from Marathwada division were given appointment letters by district guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre in a programme held at the district collector office on Thursday.

The appointments include compassionate, direct service recruitment and contractual basis. Many candidates have been waiting for the appointment letters for the past two years. Meanwhile, the list of compassionate basis appointments has reached 300. Nearly, 75,000 candidates will be given employment across the State under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The first phase of this campaign was launched today. Cooperation minister Atul Save, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, managing director MSEDCL Mangesh Gondawale, Deputy commissioner Jagdish Miniyar, additional collector Dr Anant Gavane and others were present.

The appointments were given in departments including energy department, Mantralay, Maharashtra State Road Transport Department, MSEDCL, Collector office Hingoli, District superintendent of police Osmanabad, Public works department Jalna and water resources department, Parbhani.

This is a purely misleading

While 10 lakh posts are vacant, the government is giving orders for the appointment of 75000 temporary posts. As if this is a big favor. Until now, no one had taken a photo while giving a job. This is purely misleading from the government, said Rajan Kshirsagar, social worker, Parbhani.

Department wise appointments:

Department of energy : 139

ST corporation : 13

Hingoli collector office : 6

Osmanabad collector office : 1

Jalna collector office : 11

Beed collector office : 2