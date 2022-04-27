24 clusters to come up in Maharashtra

Installation ceremony of AISA

Aurangabad, April 27:

We have plans to start special excellence centres, 24 clusters for food, textiles, arbitration centres and women skill development centres to make Maharashtra number one state in business. For that, MACCIA and AISA will work together for the development of the region, said Lalit Gandhi, president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA).

He was speaking at the installation ceremony of the Aurangabad Industrial Suppliers Association (AISA) held in the city on Tuesday. Speaking further, Gandhi said, the Aurangabad Industrial Suppliers Association (AISA) is an important organisation in Aurangabad’s industrial sector. MACCIA will always support AISA in its various initiatives for the industrial growth of Aurangabad and Marathwada. Special focus will be on women skill development. MACCIA is making efforts to improve the air connectivity of the city. The new officer bearers were given the oath by the former president Mangal Patel, secretary Amit Korde and treasurer Nilesh Totla. The new elected president Suraj Dumne gave information on the works and initiative to be undertaken in the future. Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh president Vijay Jaiswal, MACCIA senior vice president Umesh Dashrathe, CMIA president Shiv Prasad Jaju, secretary Satish Lonikar, BIMATA president Milind Thorat and others were present.

New executive committee:

The new office bearers of AISA are Duttatray Bedade (secretary), Sagar Malani (treasurer), Jairaj Patel (senior vice president), Nitin Bagul and Suhas Lanke (vice president), Manoj Kasliwal and Mayur Jalnawala (joint sec), Rahul Jaju (PRO), Amol Parekar, Milind Umrikar, Rajesh Pardeshi, Dushyant Athwale, Nilesh Totla, Rajesh Vaishnav and others as members.