25-km selection test for forest guard captured on camera

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Forest (DoF), on Tuesday, conducted a 25-km running competition, as a part of selection test, for the forest guard aspirants (who were listed in the waiting list of 2023). Through this test, an important phase of the selection process was completed, and the candidates participated with great enthusiasm.

The competition was organised on the Cambridge School to Sawangi road. The target was to complete the race in 4-hours.

The conservator of forest Pramodchand Lakra, deputy conservator of forest Balkishore Pol, assistant conservator of forest Asha Chavan, range forest officer Sagar Kute and many other officers and personnel were present on the occasion.

The competition was held as per strict prescribed guidelines and in a transparent manner. The next phase of the test will soon be shared with the candidates. It may be noted that the waiting list was pending as the candidates selected in 2023 did not report on their duties. Hence the DoF sent a letter to them and then proceeded further action, said RFO Kute.

This competition for the forest guard post tested not only the physical ability of the candidates but also their dedication, self-confidence, and commitment to environmental conservation.