2.5 tola gold chain stolen on Jalgaon Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The series of thefts continues in the city, with one more case of chain snatching reported on the service road to Jalgaon Road on Sunday. This is the third gold chain snatching case in 15 days after Padegaon and Beed Bypass.

According to details, 55-year-old Vidya Mohite (Bhagatsinghnagar) was walking towards Bhagatsingh Nagar on the service road of Jalgaon Road, at 4.15 pm on January 19.

A two-wheeler rider approached her from the side of Rajdhani Hotel and slowed down. The pillion rider snatched her the 2.5 tola gold chain and fled from the spot at high speed. A case was registered with Harsul Police Station.