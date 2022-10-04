250 buses sent for Dussehra Melava: Passengers face inconvenience

Private bus operators charge arbitrary fares

Aurangabad :

The passengers using the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses faced tremendous inconvenience as 250 ST buses were sent to Mumbai from Aurangabad for Dussehra Melava on Tuesday. Passengers alleged whether the buses are for the service of passengers or for the politicians.

Dussehra gatherings of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be held in Mumbai on October 5. Around 250 buses of Aurangabad division were sent to Mumbai for transporting office bearers and activists. A few buses from each depot were dispatched for this purpose. In the morning, most of the buses left for Mumbai from Sillod and Kannad from Aurangabad division, 75 buses of Jalna division and 25 buses of Ahmednagar division also departed. Hence passengers had to face inconvenience. Buses to Gulbarga, Bijapur and Gangapur running from the central bus stand were cancelled. Bus services in rural areas including Gangapur, Paithan and Khultabad were disrupted. Taking advantage, the private bus operators charged arbitrary fares from the passengers.

Buses sent as per contract

Sachin Kshirsagar, divisional controller said, buses are also sent during election, Gauri-Ganpati period. Similarly, buses have been sent for Mumbai on casual contract. Bus service of other divisions is smooth. Care has been taken that passengers will not be inconvenienced.