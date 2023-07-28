251 trees planted by we for environment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Jain Sant Prasannsagar Maharaj's Avataran Diwas (birthday), a tree plantation drive was organized by the 'We For Environment' and other dignitaries recently. A total of 251 trees were planted, including Arjun, Karanj, and Amaltas, with active participation from children from the age group of two years to senior citizens in Vedantnagar. Members of the Mahavir International Veera and their families, as well as the Jain Engineer Society were present. Notably, a special initiative called ‘Home Nursery’ was launched to contribute to the greening efforts. Institute vice president Kamal Pahade, president Meghna Badjate, Sanjay Ambekar and others were present.