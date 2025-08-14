25K acres of Waqf land in Marathwada under encroachment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In Marathwada, 60 per cent of the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf’s (MSBW) land has been encroached upon. Out of 17,898 hectares spread across 6,842 locations, about 10,000 hectares, roughly 25,000 acres, are under encroachment.

According to Waqf records, disputes involving dargahs, mosques, graveyards, and ashurkhanas have been challenged by many. There are a total of 3,600 pending cases, 2,800 in the Waqf Tribunal and 625 in the High Court.

Meanwhile, MSBW chairman Sameer Kazi on Thursday reviewed matters at the Divisional Commissioner’s office, including the new Waqf Act, Department of Revenue orders regarding Waqf, land acquisition, encroachments, and conversion of Waqf lands into government land. He appealed to everyone to cooperate in safeguarding Waqf properties. The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, State’s Minority Commissioner Pratibha Ingle, Additional Divisional Commissioner Dr Anant Gavhane, Waqf CEO Junaid Syed, member Ifteqar Hashmi, and others. District Collectors, Zilla Parishad CEOs, and municipal commissioners from the division joined online along with Board officials.

MSBW Chairman Sameer Kazi said, “ If encroachments are found on Waqf land, the municipal corporations and councils should carry out on-site inspections and take action. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, and Dharashiv districts, many Waqf properties have buildings and houses illegally constructed on them.”

Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar said, “ All district collectors, chief executive officers (CEOs), and superintendents of police (SPs) should jointly carry out a survey of Waqf properties. If the property is being used illegally, it should be verified according to the rules and further action should be taken.”