25th national convention concluded with enthusiasm

Officials of 400 branches of Pulak Manch Parivar from across the country attend the convention

Aurangabad:

Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Pashrvanath Mandir Rajabazar Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj 2022 Chaturmas Samiti Akhil Bhartiya Pulak Jan Chetna Manch, Jain Jagruti Mahila Manch in the presence of Rashtrasant Pulaksagarji Maharaj organised the 25th national convention at Hirakaka Prangan in the city on Sunday.

While addressing the convention Acharyashri said that religion and wealth are both medicine. Religion is the tonic, the medicine of life, if both are used properly, life can be happy, satisfied and healthy.

Lord Shantinath's Panchamrit Abhishekam was performed in Rajabazar Jain temple in the morning. A grand procession was taken out from Rajabazar Jain Temple to Hirakaka Prangan. The national convention was inaugurated by Pramila Pramod Tholia. Leader of opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve, Gurubhakt Shobha Dhariwal MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLA Sanjay Shirsath, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele and others were present. Panchayat president Lalit Patni, secretary Ashok Ajmera, treasurer MR Badjate and others were present on the occasion.