26 persons injured while bursting firecrackers

Out of the total admitted to GMCH, 14 were discharged while one youth who received injuries in the eye is still undergoing the treatment at Ophthalmology Department of the GMCH.

Similarly, nine persons were undergoing treatment in various private hospitals while being admitted to District Civil Hospital.

Firecrackers burst on Laxmipujan on Monday on a big level. There were only injured persons while bursting firecrackers till 8.30 pm on Monday. Their number increased to 11 by 1 pm and 15 patients by Tuesday evening.

The eyes and face of a 10-year-old boy were also injured at Misarwadi on Monday due to firecrackers. The boy too is undergoing treatment at GMCH.

A four-year-old girl from Chikalthana received minor injuries on her hand while letting off firecrackers. She was admitted to District Civil Hospital for treatment.

Dr Ujjwala Dahiphale said that seven patients who were injured because of firecrackers were treated during the last two days while three more patients are undergoing in another private hospital.