26 vigilance squads set up after D Pharmacy paper leaked

Aurangabad :

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on Thursday set up 26 vigilance squads at 32 centres of D Pharmacy examination paper distribution centres in Aurangabad division.

All the remaining papers will be held as per the schedule since the Board officers found packets of question papers sealed.

It may be noted that the Pharmaceutical Chemistry (code no 20112) paper of the D Pharmacy course (old course) was found leaked partially on social media. The total mark of the paper had 80 while questions of 60 marks were viral on social media.

A total of 3,500 students were taking this paper yesterday.

There are 13 districts including five from the Nashik division within the jurisdiction of the Aurangabad region of MSBTE. The Board started holding the D Pharmacy examinations on January 5.

There are 206 examination centres in 13 districts. A total of 32 confidential material

distribution centres were set to dispatch the question papers to the examination centres. The preliminary sources said that questions two more subjects' papers were leaked.

On receiving the information, Deputy secretary of MSBTE (Aurangabad region) Akshay Joshi reached an examination centre and found that the question paper was leaked partially. He also lodged a complaint with Vedantnagar Police Station yesterday.

The Technical Board directed to set up of 26 special vigilance squads at 32 question paper distribution centres in the region.

Police recorded the statements of officers of the MSBTE regional office on Wednesday night and made them listen to the audio clip of communication-related to paper leak.

It has come to light that the paper was leaked.

Officers said that the information like whether any student was involved in malpractice and who provided the questions.

Akshay Joshi said that the packets containing question papers of the coming two days were examined at 32 centres by the 26 squads.

“All the question papers’ packets were found sealed. The Board has not issued any orders about the change in examinations schedule,” he added.