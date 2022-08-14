2650 runners participate in Marathon by rural police

Organised under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Prizes distributed to winners

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

The Marathon organised by the Aurangabad rural police received a spontaneous response as 2,650 runners participated in the run organised on Samruddhi expressway on Sunday. The lush green environment added to the enthusiasm of the runners. The 10 km marathon was organised on the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Prizes were given to winners in various groups.

The marathon was flagged off by Special Inspector General of Police Mallikarjun Prasanna, Collector Sunil Chavan, GST joint commissioner G Shrikant, Zilla Parishad CEO Nilesh Gatne, commissioner of state reserve police force Nimit Goyal, superintendent of police Manish Kalwaniya, additional SP Dr Pawan Bansod, superintendent of anti-corruption bureau Dr Rahul Khade and state excise superintendent Santosh Zagde at 7 am from Sawangi Toll Plaza.

Before the start of the competition, a warm up session was organised to instill enthusiasm among the runners on the tunes of patriotic song. Energy drinks were placed at specific locations to energize the runners. A total of 2,650 participants including 1,750 citizens, 900 policemen and home guards participated in this competition.

Winners of 10 km Marathon:

Men's Group (Police/ Home Guard):

1st Kishore Markad (31.52 min)

2nd Praveen Sangle (38.25 min)

3rd Gurmukhsingh Phulsing Sulane (40.33 min)

Women's Group (Police/Home Guard):

1st Pooja Dhawale (60.20 min)

2nd Sushila Pawar (69.48 min)

3rd Mohini Lambe (72.07 min)

General Men's Group:

1st Siddheshwar Alhat (42.89 min)

2nd Kuldeep Chavan (43.28 min)

3rd Dharam Bhavre (45 min)

General Women's Group:

1st Sheetal Jadhav (58.06 minu)

2nd Parimala Babar (59.43 min)

3rd Suhani Khobragade (61.20 min)

Prizes distributed to winners:

Prizes like bicycle, oven and mixer grinder were given to the winner in all four groups by the dignitaries present. Each participant was also given a medal and participation certificate.