27 qualify CS- PP exam; 53 successful in EP

A total of 27 students within jurisdiction ICAI Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter which covers Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar, Jalgaon, Latur, Beed, Dharashiv, Nanded, Jalna, Buldhana and Parbhani, passed the PP while 53 students declared successful the EP from the districts.