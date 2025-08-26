27 qualify CS- PP exam; 53 successful in EP
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 26, 2025 19:05 IST2025-08-26T19:05:02+5:302025-08-26T19:05:02+5:30
Box 27 qualify CS- PP exam; 53 successful in EP A total of 27 students within jurisdiction ICAI Chhatrapati ...
Box
27 qualify CS- PP exam; 53 successful in EP
A total of 27 students within jurisdiction ICAI Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter which covers Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar, Jalgaon, Latur, Beed, Dharashiv, Nanded, Jalna, Buldhana and Parbhani, passed the PP while 53 students declared successful the EP from the districts.Open in app