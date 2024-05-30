27-yr-old quack from Hasnabad involved in abortion racket held

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the abortion racket crushing hundreds of buds in the womb, the chain of fake doctors is still not broken. Another such fake doctor has been exposed on Thursday. His name is Irfan Hanif Shaikh (27, Hasanabad, Bhokardan tehsil). Despite only having completed the 12th grade, Irfan was running his father's Unani clinic by himself. The locals reported that his clinic often used allopathic pills and conducted various traditional practices.

So far, 15 accused have been arrested in the sensational abortion racket. The main culprits, Savita Thorat, her daughter Sakshi, Dr Roshan Dhakre, Satish Tehre, and 11 others are in Harsul Jail. Currently, Satish Sonawane and Rajendra Kumar alias Raj Kashinath Sawant (39, resident of Jadhavwadi) are in police custody and are being interrogated. The racket was exposed on May 12 when a municipal team raided Sakshi’s house. The team came to know that in the morning, a couple had met her for gender determination in a four-wheeler. Accordingly, the police inspector Rajesh Yadav had started searching for the couple. The ASI Sunil Mhaske and Deepak Deshmukh discovered through CCTV footage that Amin Mahbul Shah Bhandare (41, resident of Shirasgaon, Tal. Bhokardan) had taken his wife to Sakshi. The couple, already having two daughters, were seeking the test because they did not want a third daughter.

Arrested in front of patients

Tracing his whereabouts, the police reached Amin’s home on Wednesday, and during investigation, he admitted that Irfan from Hasanabad had sent him to Sakshi. Hence the team, along with Amin, reached Hasanabad. Since it was a weekly market day, Irfan's clinic was crowded with patients. The police parked their vehicle at a distance and entered the clinic posing as patients. At that time, Irfan was examining patients. It was at that moment that he was arrested. When produced in the court, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) S S Ramdin awarded police custody remand to all four accused till June 1.

Tehre's Mediation, Commission to Irfan

Irfan is just a 12th pass and his father has a Unani clinic in Sirasgaon. However, Irfan himself was managing the clinic in the village. Earlier, Pundliknagar police had also accused Balaji Talekar and Kakasahib Khekale from Bhokardan. Irfan came into contact with Tehre through the same racket involving several doctors and medical practitioners from Bhokardan tehsil. Irfan would use to lure pregnant women by offering them gender determination services and also taking responsibility for abortions. He received a commission for sending patients to Tehre. As a result, there was a significant change in his behaviour.

Irfan at airport 6 days ago

According to villagers, whenever any qualified doctor from the village advised patients to go to the city for their ailments, Irfan would call them to his clinic, claiming he could cure their ailments. He also performed various traditional practices, which attracted the largest crowds on new moon days, full moon days, Fridays, and Saturdays. When police raids began in Bhokardan, he went into hiding. Irfan, who had a penchant for luxury cars and bikes, also travelled by plane. Just six days ago, he arrived by plane at Chikalthana Airport and then returned to the village.