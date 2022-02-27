2.79 lakh children vaccinated in rural area

Aurangabad, Feb 27:

In all, 2.79 children were vaccinated in the pulse polio vaccination campaign implemented in the rural areas of the district on Sunday. About 90 percent vaccination was done in rural areas of the district.

The vaccination campaign was inaugurated in rural areas by Zilla Parishad (ZP) president Meena Shelke, chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne, district health officer Dr Sudhakar Shekle at Kumbhephal vaccination center. The target was to vaccinate 3.7 lakh children in rural areas of the district. Polio dose was given at Anganwadi, health center, and sub-center in the villages. Children who have been deprived due to various reasons will be vaccinated at home between March 1 and 3, informed Dr Sudhakar Shelke.

Polio vaccination in rural areas:

- Total Booth - 2207

- Booth staff - 5816

- Mobile Squad-127

- Vials taken to the booth - 19,125

- Vials used - 15,088

- Returned vials - 2589

- Returned partial filled vials - 1448