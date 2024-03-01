28-yr-old woman strangled for Rs 5 lakh by husband

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a hair-raising incident, a husband strangled his 28-year-old wife for want of Rs 5 lakh, in Ranjangaon Shenpunji, on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday. MIDC Waluj police have registered cases against hubby and three other in-laws as accomplices in the crime.

Sunita Shamsingh Maher (of Lakhegaon in Paithan tehsil) was married to Madan Babusingh Bedwal (of Ranjangaon Shenpunji) in 2017. Madan was working in a Waluj MIDC-based company. He along with his wife and parents was staying in Ganeshnagar (Ranjangaon). After a few days of marriage, the in-laws started to harass Sunita for myriad reasons. In the meantime, she delivered a baby boy. To get rid of frequent harassment, Sunita’s parents gifted a moped and a fridge to Madan. This made Madan greedy and he started pestering her to bring Rs 5 lakh from her parents. He would also harass her frequently. Sunita informed her brother about it. Sunita’s parents could not fulfil the demand as their financial condition was not sound.

The deceased Sunita’s brother Sanjay Shamsingh Maher in his complaint stated that Madan was harbouring a grudge against his sister since the day his demand for money was turned down. Accordingly, he killed his sister. Acting upon the complaint, the MIDC Waluj police registered cases against Sunita’s husband, mother-in-law Rukminibai Bedwal, father-in-law Babusingh Bedwal and brother-in-law Rameshwar Bedwal.

Box

Little boy lost mother before his fourth birthday

Sunita lost her life, just a day before the fourth birthday of her son (which falls on March 2). Earlier, the husband-wife had planned to visit the Bajajnagar market on Friday afternoon to purchase articles and items to celebrate the birthday. She had also invited the nearer and dearer ones to attend the small birthday party. However, the couple entered into an argument on Thursday night. Hearing their screams, Madan’s parents intervened in their quarrel and pacified them and went away to their room. However the parents were shocked on learning about the crime committed by their son, on Friday morning. The female relatives got emotional on seeing

the little innocent boy who had lost his mother forever.

Box

Elder sister learnt about death in Tirupati

Sunita’s elder sister Sangeeta Barwal stays in the neighbourhood. She had gone to pay obeisance at Balaji Temple in Tirupati. She came to know about the incident on her cellphone. Sangeeta immediately alerted her brother Sanjay, who then along with other brothers and mother reached Ranjangaon. The house of Sunita was locked from outside. Hence they broke the window panes and found Sunita lying on the bed. The family members and other relatives could not control their emotions on seeing dead Sunita. In the meantime, they came to know that Madan and his family members are at the police station. Hence the angry relatives also reached the police station and insisted on handing over Madan to them. The police inspector Krishna Shinde and PSI Sandeep Shinde pacified the angry relatives and then booked the hubby and in-laws. Further investigation is on.