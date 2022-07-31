29,000 students register for 15,040 seats in polytechnics

Application confirmation of 19,933 students

Aurangabad, July 29:

The 10 government and 47 private polytechnic colleges in Marathwada have an admission capacity of 15,040 seats. Till date 28,960 students have registered for the first and second year of polytechnic admissions. Out of these, 19,933 students confirmed their applications. This year, twice as many students have registered in the district. The registration process will continue till August 4.

The admission process is on for the first year for 10th passed students and second year admission process is being held for the 12th and ITI passed students for the second year diploma of polytechnic. For this, students are being guided through facility centers in 10 government and 47 private institutions. Scrutiny of 11,487 applications has been completed. Colleges have benefited from this record enrollment this year.

Register by August 4

Students can register till August 4. The provisional merit list will be announced on August 6. Two days time has been given for objections, and the final merit list will be announced on August 9.

Free option filling facility

Students should not fill their options based on wrong information from cafes or colleges. They will be given the facility of free printing and guidance for choosing the options and colleges in the first week of August. The ranking given to the colleges by MSBTE will also be posted at these centres, said Umesh Nagdeve, joint director, technical education.

Such is the registration status:

District Colleges - Registration - Application sctrinitized

Aurangabad 13 7388 5242

Beed 10 3783 3046

Hingoli 2 1135 538

Jalna 5 2835 1933

Latur 13 5401 4265

Nanded 7 3005 2382

Osmanabad 4 2735 1624

Parbhani 3 1469 903