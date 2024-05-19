2nd phase of hearing on development plan on May 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The second phase of the hearing on objections filed against the rough draft of the development plan (DP) of the city will commence on May 27.

It may be noted that government-appointed Officer Shrikant Deshmukh published a rough draft of DP in March.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) appealed to people to submit suggestions and objections within 60 days of its publication. People submitted 8, 584 objections and suggestions over the DP.

The first phase of hearing on objections began in the Smart City office on May 15. The Government has constituted a committee of four members for the hearing. It is being conducted before this committee in the first phase from 15 to 20 May.

Hearing on the 713 objections has been completed so far. The second phase of the hearing will be organised between May 27 and June 2.

The third phase will be conducted from June 6 to 12. The hearing of the objectors who have not received the notice or message on their mobile within the prescribed period, but have the submission receipt of CSMC will be arranged on June 13 and 14.