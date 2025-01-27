2nd phase of schools teachers' recruitment process begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department has started the second phase of recruiting teachers for local self-governing bodies and private management schools across the State.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) conducted the Teachers Intelligence Aptitude Test (TAIT) from February 22 to March 3, 2023.

A total of 2,39,730 candidates registered for the test while 2,16 443 appearedl for the examination. The self-certification of these candidates was completed at the same time.

On the basis of the result, the recommendations for the selection of candidates were made by January 2024. The selection process as per the advertisement given in the first phase was completed.

The Education Department started registration for the schools run by local self-governing bodies and private management which can upload the advertisement on the Pavitra Portal for the second phase.

The mobile of the education registered on the Saral portal will be used for the Pavitra Portal.

The school's management, whether Zilla Parishad or private, will have to get the roster and subject-wise posts approved by the respective authorities before uploading the recruitment.

The schools can upload advertisements for the recruitment of teachers from standard first to fifth, sixth to eighth, 9th and 10th and 11th and 12th.

The schools can provide details of the posts according to the staffing pattern approved for the academic year 20222-23.

Once this process is completed, the candidates will get an opportunity to apply and fill option form.