2nd phase of Senate elections to be held at 17 centres

Aurangabad: The second elections of the Senate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will be conducted at 17 polling stations in four districts on December 10.

It may be noted the first election of the Senate-Graduate collegium was held last month.

In the second phase, elections for the five collegiums will be conducted this week.

The names of the collegiums are Principals, Management Representatives, University Teachers, College Teachers and Department Heads. The voters registration process was already completed and their list was displayed online.

The university has declared district-wise election centres and voters will have to vote at the allotted centres only.

The names of the centres are as follows;

1.Aurangabad:

--Dramatics Department of Bamu city campus

--Yashwantrao Chavan College-Sillod

--Shivaji College-Kann

--Vinayakrao Patil College-Vaijapur

--Prathisthan College-Paithan

2. Beed:

--Sau Keshwarbai Sonajirao Kshirsagar alias Kaku College of Arts and Science-Beed

--Yashwantrao Chavan College-Ambejogai

--Bhagwan College -Ashtri-Beed

--Siddheshwar Collge-Majalgaon

--Baburaoji Adaskar College-Keij

3. Jalna

--JES R G Bagadiya College of Arts and S B Lakhotia College of Commerce and R Bezonji Science College-Jalna

--Model College-Ghansaungi

4.Osmanabad

--Dr Bamu sub-Centre-Osmanabad

--Tuljabhavani College-Tuljapur

--Shikshan Maharshi Dnyandeo Mohekar College-Kalamb

--Adarsh College-Omarga

--SGRG Shinde College-Paranda