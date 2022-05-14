2nd round of RTE admissions likely to begin on May 17

Aurangabad, May 14:

The second round of admissions on seats reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in the district's schools is likely to begin on May 17. A total of 25 per cent of seats are reserved in non-aided English schools under the RTE act for children from the economically weaker section.

The admission process for the academic year 2022-23 began in March. The first round of the eligible candidates was completed on May 10. The Education Department received 17,221 application forms for the 4,301 seats in 575 schools in the district. A total of 4,193 students were selected through the draw of lots.

A total of 2,710 candidates confirmed their admissions while 1,388 seats are vacant. The schools were asked to submit the position of the vacant seat until May 13. The deadline was over. The Education Department is likely to start the second round on May 17. The parents of the students will get a message on their mobile numbers.