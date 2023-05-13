3 absconding criminals arrested in two days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police SP Manish Kalwaniya has order the officers to arrest the criminals absconding for several years in various cases. Accordingly, the rural police have implemented a severe search drive. In this drive, in all, 15 absconding accused have been arrested so far.

On Friday, two accused absconding for eleven years were arrested.

In 2010, a dacoity was executed in the jurisdiction of Chikalthana police station. Accused Nangya Momin Chavan (Salwadgaon, Paithan) was wanted in this crime for the past 11 years. The police were searching him but he used to escape every time. Acting on a tip-off, the Chikalthana police laid a trap and arrested Chavan, who had come to attend a marriage ceremony in Nandar in Paithan tehsil.

Similarly, the Paithan MIDC police arrested 14 dacoits attempting to execute a dacoity in 2010 but one accused Prakash Ramdas Harale escaped from the scene. The police were searching for him since then. On Friday, the police arrested Harale, who was staying in a tin shed at Jayakwadi Vasti in Gevrai tehsil in Beed District.

One more arrested In 2011, the police arrested 5 dacoits for stealing valuables worth Rs 66,500 from a farm at Islampur in the jurisdiction of Bidkin police station. However, one accused Bhagirath Jainya Kale was absconding since then. The police received the information that he was living at Tuljapur and was working in a hotel. The police team went there and arrested him on Saturday.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Kalwaniya, additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, by sub-divisional police officer Dr Vishal Nejul, Ganesh Surwase, Manesh Jadhav, Sandeep Dhaneshwar, Hanuman Dhanve and others.