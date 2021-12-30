3 arrested for illegal sand excavation

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

The Daulatabad police arrested three persons for excavating sand illegally at Asegaon area on December 29 at 11 pm. The police seized a Hyva truck laden with sand, JCB machine without registration number, all amounting Rs 45 lakh, informed PI Rajashree Aade.

Aade said, the police received the information that sand is being excavated in a farm in Gut No. 65 at Aasegaon (Gangapur). A team led by Aade conducted a raid on the farm. The team found that sand was excavated with JCB and filled in Hyva truck. The police arrested Kakasaheb Kashinath Palhal (22), JCB trainer Ganesh Vishwanath Palhal (25) and Hyva driver Deepak Karbhari Rumale (27, Pimpri, Pathri, Parbhani, presently staying at Sudhakarnagar, Satara area). The police seized Rs 25 lakh Hyva truck, JCB worth Rs 20 lakh and around 6 brass sand amounting Rs 30,000 laden in Hywa truck, all amounting Rs 45.53 lakh.