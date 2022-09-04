3 arrested for using fake registration number

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

Crime branch police arrested three thieves for using fake registration number on the stolen bikes. The police seized two bikes from them, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

Police said, the accused Ajay Ramdas Jagdhane (Ganeshnagar, Waluj) and Vikas Sadashiv Takle (Gajanan Colony) were going on motorcycle (MH20 R2647) towards Shashtrinagar. The crime branch patrolling team led by PSI Kalyan Shelke stopped them. When questioned, they confessed that they had stolen the motorcycle. They put fake registration number on the bike.

In another incident, the police arrested Balasaheb Laxman Nitnavare (Narsapur, Gangapur) for using fake registration number on a stolen motorcycle.

Cases have been registered against Jawaharnagar police station and Waluj MIDC police station respectively.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Aghav by PSI Kalyan Shelke, ASI Habib Shaikh, Vijay Nikam, Rajendra Salunke, Sanjay Gawande, Sanjay Muley, Sandeep Sanap and Nitin Deshmukh.