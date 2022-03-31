3 booked for beating couple, son

Aurangabad, March 31:

Sillod rural police have booked three persons for forcibly entering a house, beating a couple and their son, and threatening them with a sword at Varud in Sillod tehsil on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Sandeep Eknath Suradkar, Yogesh Eknath Suradkar (both Varud), and Gautam Baburao Bhavsane (Wangi).

Police said Gautam Fakirrao Jodande in his complaint mentioned that he and his wife was at home on Wednesday when Sandeep, Yogesh, and Gautam entered forcibly in the house. They started beating the couple with fists and kicks. When their son tried to intervene, they also beat him. Gautam brought a sword and threatened them to kill.

A case has been registered with Sillod rural police station. Under the guidance of Pi Sitaram Mehetre, police naik Anant Joshi is further investigating the case.