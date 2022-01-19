3 bookies arrested from Nashik

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

Cyber Police of the city arrested three persons from Nashik for their involvement in betting on the India-New Zealand match.

According to details, police had arrested Tabrez Khan Kalim Khan, Wasim Khan Akram Khan and Asef Shaikh Rahim Shaikh for betting on the cricket match from Harsul area on November 21, 2021. During the probe, police found that the trio was in touch with an agent Saddam Zulfequar Shaikh (Doodh Bazaar, Nashik) through a mobile phone.

The ID was prepared from his website for betting through phone on the match. The accused collected money from some people in the city to bet on the match. They were getting a commission on the money collection.

On the basis of this information, Cyber Police arrested Saddam Shaikh, Amit Madan Burhade and Amol Bhaskar Kapadnis (all from Nashik).

They were produced in the court on Wednesday. The court remanded them in police custody until January 21.

The team comprising API of Cyber Police Station Amol Satodkar, PSI Rahul Chavan, Prakash Kale, Sushant Shelke, Gokul Kutarwade, Ravi Pol, Sandeep Patil, Kalpana Jambotkar, Ram Kakde, Amol Sontakke, Vaibhav Waghchaure, Riyaz Shaikh, Sangita Dubey, Sonali Wadnere, Sunita Cheke, Anita Mhatre and Sonali Bhadane took action against the accused.