3 chain snatchers arrested within 8 hours of incident

Aurangabad, March 24:

Three chain snatchers snatched a gold chain of a woman waiting with her son under Cidco flyover for auto-rickshaw for going to school on Wednesday afternoon. The crime branch police arrested the snatchers within eight hours of the incident.

The arrested have been identified as Satish alias Pintya Shivnath Jadhav, Khaled Razzaq Patel (both Ambar Hills) and Jaisingh alias Pata Kalyan Rathod (28, Rahalpatti Tanda), informed ACP (crime) Vishal Dhume.

Complainant Lalita Khonde lodged a complaint with Pundliknagar police that her chain was snatched near Cidco flyover.

Crime branch API Manoj Shinde and his team traced the snatchers through the help of CCTV footage. The police searched the accused and arrested them in Ambar Hills area. The thieves have confessed that they have snatched the chain.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by APi Shinde, ASI Satish Jadhav, Chandrakant Gawali, Gajanan Mante, Dattatray Gadhekar, Rajendra Salunke, Ashwaling Honrao, Vishal Patil, Vilas Muthe, Nitin Deshmukh, Rahul Kharat, Hira Chincholkar, Azhar Qureshi and others.