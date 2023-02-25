3 Control Rooms to watchdog G20 developments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The foreign delegates from different G20 countries started to arrive in the city from today (Saturday) evening.

The local administration has established three Control Rooms at Chikalthana Airport, Hotel Rama International and Ellora Caves. In case of emergency, the administrative force will be reaching from the Control Room to the lobby of the hotels or else the guests will be taken care of by the hotel staff.

The maximum number of delegates will be reaching here by tomorrow evening. Today’s guests were accorded a warm welcome amid playing of the lezims at the Chikalthana Airport campus. They were presented with garlands and mementoes upon their arrival. The delegates will be journeying in 10 electric buses.

The host will be presenting local handicraft and textile products like Himroo Shawls, Bidri Art and Padmapani Photos to all the delegates arriving from 19 countries and European Countries on February 25 and 26. The Chief Coordinator W20 Secretariat Dharitri Patnaik is also monitoring the situation.