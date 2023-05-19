3 convicted in Jalna child exploitation case: Main accused sentenced to 20 years RI for sexually abusing minor girl

JALNA:

In a significant judgment, district and sessions judge A L Tikle on Thursday handed down severe punishment to three individuals involved in the sexual exploitation of a minor girl.

The main accused, Data Yadav, a resident of Jamdaya in Sengaon tehsil, Hingoli district, has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI). In addition, he has been fined Rs 25,000 for his heinous crime. Savitribai Deshmukh, a 50-year-old woman, was sentenced to seven years RI, while Jagdish Bhoge, a 23-year-old man from Chandanjhira, received a four-year sentence.

The incident took place on April 13, 2019, when the 13-year-old victim, a resident of Jalna town, was lured by Savitribai. The accused convinced the girl to accompany her to various locations, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Manmad, Washim, Lonar, and Sengaon. It was during this time that Datta, the main accused, sexually assaulted the minor girl. The victim's parents had filed a complaint with the Chandanjhira police station.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police initiated a thorough investigation, leading them to locate the girl in Jamdaya village on December 5, 2019. The trio was subsequently arrested, and a case was registered against them under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police diligently prepared the charge sheet, which was presented before the judge.

During the trial, the government pleader Varsha Mukim recorded statements from witnesses, including the sub-divisional police officer, the headmaster of the girl's school, and the medical officer.