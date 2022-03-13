3 corona patients found on Sunday

Aurangabad, March 13:

In all, 3 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Ulkanagari - 1, Others - 2. No patient was found in the rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Sunday

Positive Patients: 03 (City 03 rural 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,711

Patients discharged: 03 (City 03 rural 00)

Total discharged: 1,65,943

Active patients: 36

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Sunday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 48,43,071

First Dose: 28,64,181

Second Dose: 19,38,010

Precaution Dose: 40,880