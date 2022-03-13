3 corona patients found on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 13, 2022 09:35 PM2022-03-13T21:35:01+5:302022-03-13T21:35:01+5:30
Aurangabad, March 13:
In all, 3 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Ulkanagari - 1, Others - 2. No patient was found in the rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Sunday
Positive Patients: 03 (City 03 rural 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,711
Patients discharged: 03 (City 03 rural 00)
Total discharged: 1,65,943
Active patients: 36
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Sunday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 48,43,071
First Dose: 28,64,181
Second Dose: 19,38,010
Precaution Dose: 40,880