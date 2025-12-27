3-day dist level Sci Exhibition to kick off on Dec 29

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: “ The 53rd three-day district science exhibition organised by Zilla Parishad Secondary Education Department will be held at PMShri Zilla Parishad School at Ganori village in Phulambri on December 29.

Education Officer (Secondary) Ashwini Lathkar said that the exhibition would be inaugurated by the Chief Executive Officer and Administrator Zilla Parishad Ankit, under the chairmanship of Anil Sable, Divisional Chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, at 10.30 am on Monday.

Jayashree Chavan ( Education Officer, Primary Section), Dr Rajendra Kamble (Principal, District Education and Training Institute), and Arun Shinde (Education Officer (Planning) will be present as the chief guests at the inauguration ceremony.

The exhibition will be concluded in the presence of District Collector Deelip Swami, Deputy Director of Education Kailas Datkhil, Director of Regional Education Authority Shailaja Darade. One team from the students with disabilities category, along with one primary teacher, one secondary teacher, and one laboratory attendant—one model each—will be presented by child scientists and guide teachers.

The main theme is STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics)-for a Developed and Self-reliant India in this exhibition. The models on innovative and creative concepts such as sustainable agriculture, waste management, alternatives to plastics, green energy, emerging technologies, interesting mathematical modelling, health and sanitation, water conservation and management, will be displayed.

This exhibition, which has been held in city areas for the past three years, is being held in rural areas this year, so it is hoped that it will give a new experience to students, science scholars, and citizen teachers.