3-day Lokmat Property Show to begin on Aug 19

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

For how many days, you will live in a rented house and follow the terms and conditions of a landlord? When the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, you can experience freedom by purchasing a house through the three-day Lokmat Property Show-2022.

The property show will be held at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, from 11 am to 8 pm, between August 19 and 21, to purchase your dream home. The prospective buyers will be able to book houses with modern designs and facilities in the housing projects of prominent builders and developers in the property show. There will be stalls of flats, row-houses and bungalows in the exhibition.

Not only this, there will be an option of plot sale if you want to construct your dream home. The show will have stalls of construction materials as well. There will be ready houses so that after booking, you can take possession of your house during festivals like Dussehra, and Diwali. Lakhs of people live in rented houses in the city. They have to sign a rent agreement every year with a 15 to 20 per cent increase in the rent.

The organisers said that one can live with freedom by choosing a house from thousands of properties in the exhibition and avail of special offers and prizes to be given by builders and developers.

Manjeet Pride Group will be the main sponsor of the show while Nabhraj Group is the co-sponsor.

Box

Opportunity for investors

The ready reckoner rates have increased while banks have enhanced the home loan amount limit. This resulted in growing prices of housing. So, you can do a big investment through flat booking which will provide better returns in future. Considering this, investors are getting ready for investment.

Box

Big opportunities for builders to reach customers

--The customers who have decided to own a house during Ganesh Festival, Dussehra, and Diwali festivals will visit Lokmat Property Show-2022 from August 19 to 21.

--Many houses will be booked in the show. Builders and developers will get an opportunity to reach and provide information to hundreds of customers by sitting in one place. They will also be able to get bookings of houses from the customers.

--The organisers have appealed to builders and developers to contact on mobile number (7972137019) for stall booking.