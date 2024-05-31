3-day workshop at Narayana e-Techno School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Narayana Educational Group conducted a three-days in-house workshop at Narayana e-Techno School, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, recently.

Teaching strategies were organised by the central office of the Institute. Discussions were held on the National Education Policy. The objective of the workshop was to enrich teachers with necessary skills required to make a child an all-rounder. Resource person and publishers from Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai guided them.

Teachers from different branches of Narayana including Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Yavatmal, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Hingoli, Solapur as well as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar attended the training programme.

The workshop was inaugurated by DGM Ramamohan Reddy, coaching centre head Dr Vishal Ladniya, city branch principal Madhuri Reddy, branch AGM Samrat Ladniya, and others. Principals of all twelve branches and various HoDs from Hyderabad central office participated.