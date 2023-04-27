3 get PCR in girl’s beating case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three miscreant youths who beat up a girl when she was moving with her friends in Bibi-Ka-Maqbara were remanded to police custody remand up to April 29. As reported earlier by this newspaper, a group of five to six persons chased her and snatched her mobile phone. They also beat up her for moving with boys.

Three accused Shaikh Gayaz alias Babbu Shaikh Riyaz, Sofiyan Khan Moosa Khan and Nadeem Khan Feroz Khan were arrested and produced in the court on Thursday. Judicial magistrate first class R V Sapate granted them police custody up to April 29. Assistant Government pleader Kishor Jadhav appeared for the Government.