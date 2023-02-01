3 godowns gutted in Waluj

Aurangabad

Three godowns were gutted in a fire in Waluj industrial area on Wednesday evening. It is estimated that the losses to the tune of Rs 60 lakh have been caused and the fire likely broke out due to a short circuit.

Mohd Aarif Hussain Patni (Aurangabad) has a godown and an office in sector-C in Waluj industrial area. On Wednesday evening, a fire broke out in his godown. As plastic and other material were stored in the godown, the fire spread quickly. The employees informed the fire brigade and two fire tenders rushed to the spot. The firefighters tried to extinguish the fire. However, the nearby two godowns of Vallabh Traders and Parth Enterprises also caught fire. Losses of around Rs 60 lakh is caused said the owners of the godowns.

Firefighters Ashok Hatvate, S B Mahale, K T Suryawanshi, C S Patil, S B Ukhare, Y D Kale, S B Shendge and others took efforts to extinguish the fire.