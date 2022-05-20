3 held for possessing sharp weapons

Aurangabad, May 20:

Waluj MIDC police arrested three persons for possessing sharp weapons at Waluj MIDC area on Thursday. The police have seized two knives and four mobile phones, all amounting Rs 21,300 from them.

The police team was patrolling in the Waluj MIDC area on Thursday when they found three youth sitting under a tree under suspicious circumstances. The police brought them to the police station and while searching them they found two sharp knives with them. The accused have been identified as Jitendra Suryabhan Jadhav (30, Bajajnagar), Tulshiram Eknath Chavan (19) and Balaji Vijay Gore (20, both residents of Ranjangaon).

The police seized two knives worth Rs 1,300 and four mobile phone amounting Rs 20,000. A case has been registered while PSI Rahul Nirval is further investigating the case.