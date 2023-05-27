3 held for theft in hotel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The hotel owner and his friends chased three persons escaping on a motorcycle after committing a theft in the hotel in Teesgaon in the Waluj area on Thursday night. The three thieves were then handed over to the police.

Police said, Suresh Shivlal Jaiswal (Bajajnagar) runs a hotel in Teesgaon. On Thursday midnight, went to inspect the hotel and saw three suspects behind the hotel area. When they saw Jaiswal, they fled away on the motorcycle. When he checked the hotel, he saw Rs 1,800 cash and a wire bundle worth Rs 9,000 were missing from the hotel. Jaiswal then called his friend Ishwarsingh Tarayyawale and started chasing the thieves. The three suspects were seen at the slum near Khawalya Dongar in the Teesgaon area. They nabbed them and handed them over to the police. The arrested have been identified as Deepak Vitthal Parshe (21), Rameshwar Dundiyar (34), and Kishor Shejwal (24, all residents of Teesgaon). The police seized the motorcycle (MH20 EZ 2209) from them. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station, while head constable Pandharinath Sabale is further investigating the case.