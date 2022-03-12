3-months extension to AMC in issuing offline building permissions

Aurangabad, March 12:

The state government has granted three-months extension to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) Town Planning section to accept offline building permission’s proposals and issuing the document.

Earlier, the state government has directed to adopt online process in accepting and issuing building permission. The decision aim at curbing irregularities. However, few municipal corporations in the state could not implement the online system. Considering the Covid-19 situation and obstruction in online, the state granted three months extension to continue offline system.

It may be noted that the ratio of persons obtaining BP is very low.Ninety percent construction is done illegal, therefore, people avoid contacting the civic administration. The AMC does not take any action against the illegal constructions.This is encouraging the illegal constructions in the city.

Every year, the AMC’s TP section receives 1500 BP proposals.

The state government has ordered to implement online system to issue BPs from October 1, 2021.The online process is tedious as large number of papers has to be uploaded and the large-size maps consume time in uploading. One has to face hardship in uploading the documents.Hence, considering the people’s hardship, the government permitted for issuing offline process till March 2022.Meanwhile, the municipal corporations who have not opted for online system, have been told to submit an undertaking of implementing the online system in three months.The order was issued by the additional secretary (UDD) Kishore Gokhale.