‘3 months for water supply? BJP is just blowing bubbles,’ says Danve

Opposition leader in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, criticized BJP leaders for making false promises about the city’s water supply. He stated that they claimed to provide water within three months, even though the ongoing water supply project will take at least 18 more months to complete.

Ambadas Danve criticized BJP leaders for misleading the public about the city’s water supply project. He pointed out that while the state government denied financial assistance to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), it offered a soft loan of Rs 25 crore, which the MC is unlikely to repay. Danve also condemned Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat’s statement, which claimed voting for Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena would support AIMIM. Danve reminded that the Muslim community had backed Maha Vikas Aghadi in the last Lok Sabha elections and accused the BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) of trying to divert those votes to MIM, which he called the BJP's 'B team.'

Uddhav Thackeray will address three public rallies in the district, announced Ambadas Danve. Thackeray will speak at Kannad on November 14 in the afternoon, followed by a rally at Marathwada Cultural Ground in the evening. On November 15, he will address a rally in Sillod at 11 am.