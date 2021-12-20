3 motorcycles stolen

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

The incidents of three motorcycle thefts came to the fore on Sunday. Vyankatesh Baburao Kajalekar’s (Beed By-pass) motorcycle (MH20 CW 6141) was stolen from Mondha Naka area. Shaikh Shakeel Shaikh Rehman’s (Kohinoor Colony, Panchakki Road) motorcycle (MH20 V 0642) was stolen from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) area. Sagar Madhukar Salve’s (Bhimnagar, Bhavsinghpura) motorcycle (MH 20 BV 0542) was stolen from Military Canteen Road, Padegaon. Cases have been registered at Kranti Chowk, Begumpura and Cantonment police stations respectively.