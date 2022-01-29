3 motorcycles stolen in city

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

Three motorcycles were stolen from the city. Cases in this regard were registered at various police stations on January 28.

Bhagu Dagdu Chavan’s (43, Mukundnagar, near Nalanda School, Mukundwadi) motorcycle (MH20 BK 7621) was stolen from Vivekanand Class in Mukundwadi on January 24.

Nitesh Ramesh Gavande’s (32, Shantiniketan Colony, Jawahar Colony) motorcycle (MH20 DH 7175) was stolen from Prozone Mall on January 26 evening.

Ulhas Manohar Kulkarni’s (59, Ajabnagar) motorcycle (MH20 CL 5181) was stolen from Nishant Park, Beed By-pass on January 26 at around 1.30 pm.

Cases have been registered in Mukundwadi, Cidco MIDC and Satara police stations.