3 motorcycles stolen in Waluj MIDC area

Aurangabad

The incidents of motorcycle thefts are on a rise in Waluj MIDC area. In all, three motorcycles were reported stolen on Saturday. Based on the complaints lodged by the owners, cases have been registered with Waluj MIDC police station. Residents have expressed dissatisfaction over the increased incidents of vehicle thefts and appealed to the police to take stern action.

Police said, Karbhari Chate’s (Chhatrapatinagar, Bajajnagar) motorcycle (MH20 CF 7275) was stolen on December 17 evening from his house. An unidentified thief stole the motorcycle by breaking the handle lock.

Sandeep Padghan’s (Dattanagar, Ranjangaon) motorcycle (MH20 GB 6752) was stolen on December 27 from the Sai Bar area in the Waluj MIDC area.

Similarly,

Santosh Gaikwad’s (Gangotri Park, Wadgaon) moped (MH EZ 5879) was stolen from on December 26 evening from his house.