3 pharma officials cheated of Rs 23 lakh

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The police have registered a case against Rajinikanth Rebala (Mahajan Colony) and Rajnish Kumar Singh (Chandigarh) on the charge of cheating for Rs 23 lakh to the three officials of a city’s reputed pharmaceutical company. They were lured by providing double returns against their investment in a period of 11 months.

The complainant Ulhas Dhamne works as an assistant manager in Ajanta Pharma Company. In 2017-18, Rebala was his manager. In 2020, Rebala introduced an investment scheme to Dhamne and other colleagues. Dhamne entrusted him as he was his senior. Later on, the investors were introduced to Singh through zoom meetings. Believing in the documents produced by Singh and others, Dhamne, Amol Wankhede and Kumar Cherupuri initially made some investments. Later on, the trio got returns of Rs 6.16 lakh to them. The returns generated more trust amongst the trio investors.

After releasing the return, Singh got absconded. Rebala also failed to communicate with him. Dhamne, Wankhede and Cherupuri had invested Rs 23.07 lakh. The assistant police inspector (crime branch) Manoj Shinde after investigating the cheating case handed over the report to City Chowk police station. The case has been registered against the cheaters. Meanwhile, the police are conducting a severe inquiry of Rebala. The investigation officer PSI Nivrutti Gayake said the case has connection till Himachal Pradesh.

It is learnt that Singh has created IDs of the trio complainants and generated passwords on website www.voscrow.com and the accused claim of investing in crypto currency. The police believe that there would be more citizens who had been duped by these cheaters.

It is learnt that many officials and personnel from few companies situated in Waluj MIDC were also cheated, but they had not come forward. Hence the victims should contact the police in connection with the case.