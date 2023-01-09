3 properties sealed in Pahadsinghpura

Aurangabad

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has initiated a driver against those evading property taxes. A squad coming under zone one sealed a study hall, grocery shop and a hotel in Pahadsinghpura on Monday for evading the property tax.

AMC administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary has issued an order to seal the properties which have evaded the taxes. Acccordingly, the sealing drive is being implemented in nine zones in the city under the guidance of the collector and assessor of property tax Aparna Thete. The Zone One squad sealed a study hall building owned by Ashabai Pandure, a grocery shop of Punamchand Birote and a hotel of Uttam Kothambire.

The sealing action was executed by squad chief Avinash Maddi, recovery staff Vijay Bhalerao, Ansari Mohammad Anwar, Shaikh Hamid, Syed Karim and others.