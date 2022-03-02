3 shops, 1 house burgled

Aurangabad, March 2:

Thieves broke into three shops and made of with coins amounting to Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 400 respectively on Ayyappa Temple Road in Satara area on Wednesday morning. A case in this regard was not registered till late evening.

There are two grocery and one beauty products shops on Ayyappa Temple Road. In the wee hours of Wednesday, the thieves broke into the shops and took away Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 400 coins kept in each shop. There has been panic among the traders in this area after the theft incidents. The police are trying to collect the CCTV footage in this area, informed PI of Satara police station Surendra Malale.

In another incident, the thieves broke into a house in Itkheda area and took away jewellery amounting Rs 62,080 on February 28. Complainant Sandeep Vitthal Bankar (Nathnagar, Vaitagwadi, Itkheda) lodged a complaint with Satara police station on Wednesday.