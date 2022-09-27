3 shops burgled at Shendra Phata

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

Thieves burgled three shops at Shendra Kamangar Phata and made off with articles worth Rs 1.30 lakh. The incidents came to the fore on Tuesday morning. Articles were stolen from Kisan Machinery, a Hardware, and tiles shops.

The thieves stole copper wire worth Rs 60,000 from the hardware shop, pump, and machines worth Rs 70,000 from machinery shop and tiles worth Rs 4,000 from tiles shop.

Chikalthana police station PI Devidas Gaat, PSI Dhagare, Ravindra Salve visited and inspected the spot. Dog squad and fingerprints experts were also called. A case has been registered with Chikalthana police station.