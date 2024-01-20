3 students of Tourism Dept qualified NET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three students of the Department of Tourism Administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) qualified National Eligibility Test (NET).

Their names are Babasaheb Ghungashe, Avinash Rathod and Remi Thomas.

The NET is an eligibility for the post of assistant professor in university departments and senior colleges. Director of the department Dr Madhuri Sawant and Professor Dr Rajesh Ragade guided the students.