3 vehicles stolen in city

Aurangabad

The incidents of two-wheeler thefts are on a rise in the city. Every day, the police are receiving complaints of the thefts. Cases of three motorcycle thefts were reported on Thursday.

Police said Raju Raut’s (Gajajnannagar, Garkheda) two-wheeler (MH 20 CK 2491) was stolen from the MGM area. Milind Kakde’s (Chikalthana) motorcycle (MH DQ 2411) was stolen near Prozone Mall. Shivanand Pasewar’s (Ramnagar) motorcycle (MH 20 BD 3867) was stolen from his house. Cases have been registered with Cidco, MIDC Cidco and Mukundwadi police stations.