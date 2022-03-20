3 women snatching gold chain nabbed

Aurangabad, March 20:

Three women snatching a gold chain of a woman co-passenger and escaping from the bus were nabbed by police after a chase at Vaijapur Bus Stand on Wednesday afternoon. The arrested have been identified as Alka Vijay Khandare (50), Archana Dharma Rakhpasre (28), and Sakhubai Kishor Sakat (40, all residents of Nevasa).

Police said, Rahibai Laxman Jagdhane (65, Sudamwadi) and Vithabai Kachru Lad (Kankasagaj) were boarding a bus at Vaijapur Bus Stand. The women snatched a gold chain from the neck of Vithabai. Rahibai saw it and shouted for help. However, the three women fled from the scene before the public gathered.

The people informed about the incident to PI Samratsingh Rajput and he sent API Taher Patel, Bhagwan Singal, and lady constable Jinu Gavit to the Bus Stand. The police checked the CCTV footage and found that the accused boarded the Vaijapur - Gangapur bus. The police team immediately proceed towards Gangapur. Patel contacted the driver of the bus on phone and asked him to stop the bus at Mahalgaon. The police then arrested three women from the bus.